Golden Knights' Brad Hunt: Racks up three points in win
Hunt scored a power-play goal and dished out two assists -- one with the man advantage -- in Tuesday's win over Columbus.
Hunt is now riding a three-game point streak and is up to 12 points in 24 contests. The 29-year-old was a big-time producer in the AHL and could be a sneaky good fantasy pick-up right now. He's racked up eight of his points with the man advantage and is averaging almost two shots per game. If he can stick in the lineup, Hunt is capable of being a good offensive contributor from the back-end.
