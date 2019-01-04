Golden Knights' Brad Hunt: Rejoins team
Hunt (personal) returned to practice Thursday, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Hunt missed practice Wednesday while attending his grandfather's funeral in Vancouver. It appears he will still be available Friday, though it's unclear whether he will draw into the contest against the Ducks.
