Hunt will not play Saturday afternoon against the Senators, as he'll cede the start to Shea Theodore.

The B.C. native has been terrific offensively for the flashy Golden Knights, as he's averaging a point per game purely by means of racking up seven helpers so far. However, he's likely watching from the press box in this next one as the result of his posting a minus-3 rating over the last two games -- both losses for Vegas.