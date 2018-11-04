Golden Knights' Brad Hunt: Scores against Carolina
Hunt scored a goal while taking two shots during Saturday's 3-0 win over Carolina.
The goal was the first of the season for the defender as he helped Las Vegas pick up the victory on Saturday night. Hunt has only two points on the year, but is seeing power play time when he's in the lineup.
