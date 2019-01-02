Golden Knights' Brad Hunt: Tending to personal matter
Hunt is currently away from the team as he tends to a personal matter, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Hunt, who missed practice Wednesday, reportedly is in Vancouver for his grandfather's funeral service. The Golden Knights don't play again until facing the Ducks in Anaheim on Friday.
