Hunt scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Canadiens.

The 30-year-old has only played in eight games this season as he's bounced in and out of the press box, but he now has two goals and five points in his limited action, with four of those points (all but one goal) coming with the man advantage. Nate Schmidt is eligible to return from his suspension Nov. 19 in Calgary, which will put additional pressure on Hunt for playing time, but the veteran's utility on the power play could keep him in the mix on the Vegas blue line.