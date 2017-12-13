Golden Knights' Brad Hunt: Watching from press box
Hunt is struggling for regular minutes, as he has served as a healthy scratch in five of the Golden Knights' previous six outings.
Coming out of the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft, Vegas was stacked with blue line talent, which meant Hunt was always going to face an uphill battle to get into the lineup. The emergence of Shea Theodore has only served to push Hunt further down the depth chart. Barring a run of injuries, fantasy owners can probably anticipate the 29-year-old will be observing from the press box more often than not.
