Hunt will get make a rare appearance in Sunday's contest against the Rangers, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hunt has played just one of the last 17 games for the Golden Knights. With just seven assists in 17 games on the year, the 29-year-old blueliner isn't much of a fantasy asset and likely won't see regular playing time moving forward.

