Golden Knights' Brad Hunt: Will play Sunday
Hunt will get make a rare appearance in Sunday's contest against the Rangers, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Hunt has played just one of the last 17 games for the Golden Knights. With just seven assists in 17 games on the year, the 29-year-old blueliner isn't much of a fantasy asset and likely won't see regular playing time moving forward.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brad Hunt: Watching from press box•
-
Golden Knights' Brad Hunt: Ruled out healthy Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Brad Hunt: Collects helper in third straight game•
-
Golden Knights' Brad Hunt: Collects two assists in victory•
-
Golden Knights' Brad Hunt: Packs bags for desert•
-
Predators' Brad Hunt: Snatched off waiver wire•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...