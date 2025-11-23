Bowman scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Bowman's on a three-game goal streak and has found the scoresheet in four of his six outings so far. He's totaled four goals and one assist while adding 13 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating. Bowman has quickly made his way onto the top line with Jack Eichel, allowing Vegas to put Mitch Marner on the second line to spread around the offense. Bowman should be considered a fantasy option in standard formats until his scoring cools off.