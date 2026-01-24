Bowman scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Bowman has two goals and two helpers over his last six outings. He's filling a bottom-six role, but he's adjusted to the reduced minutes after beginning his career in a bigger role. The 22-year-old now has seven goals, 18 points, 47 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 34 appearances.