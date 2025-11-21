Bowman scored a goal, served an assist, placed two shots on goal and served two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over Utah.

The newest addition to Vegas' top six continues to impress as Bowman notched the first multi-point game of his young NHL career Thursday. He first had the primary helper on Jack Eichel's goal before the two reversed the roles for Bowman to find twine in the third. Overall, the 22-year-old winger has three goals, one assist and 11 shots on net through his first five career games. Bowman has been entrusted with a large role on the top line and power-play unit and is running with it. With Mark Stone on IR with a wrist injury for the foreseeable future, Bowman will likely hang onto the large role until his return, making the young winger a top streaming option in most fantasy formats.