Bowman scored twice and added two assists in AHL Henderson's 5-4 win over Tucson on Saturday.

Bowman has five points over two outings after coming back to the AHL. He was a cap casualty for the Golden Knights, who got Carter Hart back from a long-term lower-body injury earlier in the week. Bowman has 17 points in 14 AHL contests and 26 points across 54 appearances in the NHL. While he may not get a regular opportunity for the rest of this season, the 22-year-old should get a long look in training camp.