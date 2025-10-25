Bowman scored twice on three shots in AHL Henderson's 3-2 overtime win over San Diego on Friday.

Bowman, a 22-year-old winger, earned his NHL entry-level contract after impressing with 36 points in 68 regular-season games for the Silver Knights in 2024-25. It's not likely he'll get a call-up to Vegas this season, barring a massive uptick in production. He's delivered three goals in five games to begin the AHL campaign.