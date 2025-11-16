Bowman scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Bowman has earned some quick trust from head coach Bruce Cassidy, moving into a top-six role and onto the first power-play unit already. His first career goal came at 14:58 of the first period, and it stood as the game-winner. He's added eight shots on net over two games. Bowman had seven goals and five assists over 12 games with AHL Henderson prior to his call-up. He figures to stick around with the big club at least until one of Mark Stone (wrist) or William Karlsson (lower body) is healthy enough to return.