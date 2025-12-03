Bowman scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Bowman ended his first multi-game drought on offense with a helper on Ivan Barbashev's goal 27 seconds into the game. When the Golden Knights needed an equalizer in the third period, Bowman delivered with 2:28 left in regulation. The 22-year-old winger has done everything asked of him to stay in a top-six role so far. He's up to five goals, nine points, 23 shots on net and a minus-2 rating across 11 appearances to begin his rookie year.