Bowman scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Bowman snapped a four-game point drought with the tally. It was his first goal since Dec. 2, and he had five assists, 19 shots and a minus-9 rating over 17 appearances between goals. The 22-year-old winger started his career hot, but he's settled into a bottom-six role after cooling off. He has six goals, 15 points, 44 shots on net and a minus-10 rating over 29 outings. Bowman's place in the lineup could be at risk once Brett Howden (lower body) or Brandon Saad (undisclosed) get healthy.