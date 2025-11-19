Bowman scored a power-play goal and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Bowman has scored two goals over his first four NHL games, with both tallies coming on the power play. He opened the scoring at 11:40 of the first period in this contest. The rookie winger has added nine shots on net, three blocked shots and a minus-3 rating while jumping right into a top-six role. Bowman's first NHL stay is likely to last at least as long as Mark Stone (wrist) is out of action.