Golden Knights' Braeden Bowman: Recalled from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bowman was promoted from AHL Henderson on Tuesday.
Bowman is unlikely to get into the lineup against the Ducks for Game 5 on Tuesday, instead serving as a depth option with Mark Stone (lower body) still unavailable. Still, the 22-year-old Bowman saw action in regular-season games for the Knights this year, generating eight goals and 18 assists, including four power-play points.
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