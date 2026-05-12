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Bowman was promoted from AHL Henderson on Tuesday.

Bowman is unlikely to get into the lineup against the Ducks for Game 5 on Tuesday, instead serving as a depth option with Mark Stone (lower body) still unavailable. Still, the 22-year-old Bowman saw action in regular-season games for the Knights this year, generating eight goals and 18 assists, including four power-play points.

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