Golden Knights' Braeden Bowman: Registers two assists in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bowman logged two assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.
This was his second multi-point effort in December, though Bowman has now gone nine games without a goal. His role has shrunk since the Golden Knights got healthier on the wing, and he's slipped down the lineup while the team struggles with injuries to centers. Bowman has still done enough -- and been consistent enough -- to hold a spot in the lineup. He's now at 13 points, 32 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 20 appearances. Among all rookies with at least 10 points this year, Bowman has the fewest games played, and his 0.65 points per game ranks tied for fourth among first-year players.
