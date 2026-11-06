Bowman scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Bowman tied the game just 2:18 after Detroit opened the scoring, converting a feed from Tomas Hertl for his fourth goal of the season. The rookie continues to make meaningful contributions despite occupying a supporting role in Vegas' forward group. His four-shot performance was encouraging, but limited offensive opportunities could restrict his consistency and fantasy upside in standard leagues. He has just seven points on the season despite playing every game thus far.