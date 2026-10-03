Bowman scored a goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Bowman started the game on the fourth line, but the 23-year-old winger has the skills to be a utility type of player. He found success last year in a top-six role, but he also does the little things right that make him valuable in the bottom six. It may come down to opportunities in the end. Bowman had 26 points over 54 regular-season outings last year and already has a goal, four shots and a minus-3 rating across two contests in 2026-27. If he gets promoted to a scoring line, he's worth a waiver-wire add in fantasy.