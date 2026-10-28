Bowman scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Bowman's goal late in the second period opened the scoring. The 23-year-old winger has spent a lot of the season on the fourth line, but he's starting to get more looks in the middle six. It's paying off -- he's earned four points over his last six games. Bowman is at three goals, three assists, 17 shots on net, five hits and a minus-4 rating across 14 contests this year. If he sticks on a scoring line, he'll have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats.