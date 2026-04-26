Golden Knights' Braeden Bowman: Summoned from AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bowman was recalled from AHL Henderson on Sunday.
Bowman contributed eight goals, 26 points, 75 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and 19 hits in 54 NHL appearances during the 2025-26 regular season. He could be an option for Monday's Game 4 matchup against Utah.
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