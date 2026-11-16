Bowman scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

Bowman has two goals over his last five games, and he's added nine shots on net in that span. The 23-year-old winger's bottom-six role at even strength isn't helping his offense, though he does work on the second power-play unit. He's up to five goals, three assists, 27 shots on net, 17 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 22 appearances. Bowman would gain more fantasy appeal if he gets an extended look in the top six.