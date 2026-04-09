Bowman scored twice in AHL Henderson's 3-1 win over Coachella Valley on Wednesday.

Bowman has seven points over three games since returning to the AHL after a long stretch with the Golden Knights. The winger clearly isn't pouting about his demotion, and if he doesn't get back to the NHL this season, he'll still get a taste of playoff action with the AHL club. He's earned 11 goals and 19 points across 15 AHL appearances.