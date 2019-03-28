Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Absent from road trip
Pirri (lower body) didn't make the trip to Denver for Wednesday's game against the Avalanche, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Coach Gerard Gallant emphasized that he wants to avoid bumps and bruises turning into multi-week injuries, so he will keep Pirri and some of the other nicked up players out of commission in the short term to ensure they are healthy for the playoffs. It sounds like Gallant is in no rush to return Pirri to the lineup, so there's a chance his absence will extend further than Wednesday's contest.
