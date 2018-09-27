Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: AHL bound
Pirri went unclaimed through waivers and appears slated for AHL Chicago, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Pirri suited up for just two games for the Golden Knights last season, so it shouldn't come as a major surprise that he was unable to secure an Opening Night roster spot this time around. He should serve as organizational depth again this season and could find his way back to the NHL following injuries.
