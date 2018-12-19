Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Available if needed Thursday

Following his promotion from AHL Chicago, Pirri skated with the parent club Wednesday in case he's needed for Thursday's home clash with the Islanders, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Pirri appears to be the favorite to replace Max Pacioretty (undisclosed) if the second-line winger is unable to give it a go in the next contest. The former has always had a penchant for scoring in bunches, with 21 goals representing his career 82-game average, but Pirri's fallen off the map in fantasy leagues due to his inability to land a full-time role. We don't expect that it will be any different this time around.