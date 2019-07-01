Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Back for more with Vegas

Pirri signed a two-year contract extension with the Golden Knights on Monday. The deal is worth $775,000 annually.

Pirri averaged an impressive 1.6 goals per 60 minutes of play with Vegas last season, with that pace amounting to 12 scores through 31 contests. There are more exciting fantasy options out there, but Pirri is a perennial power-play contributor for an upstart franchise, so look for him to round out your depth in fantasy games.