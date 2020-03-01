Play

Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Back with Golden Knights

Pirri was recalled from AHL Rockford on Saturday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Pirri has only managed an assist in 11 appearances at the top level this season. In the minors, he's been far more effective, bagging 35 points in 38 games with AHL Rockford. It's unlikely he gets enough opportunities in Vegas to warrant adding him in fantasy.

