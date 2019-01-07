Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Brought up from minors

Pirri was recalled from AHL Chicago on Monday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Pirri's stint in the minors didn't last long, which should come as a surprise considering he racked up six goals and two helpers in eight games during his previous spell in Vegas. With Max Pacioretty healthy this time around, the 27-year-old Pirri may have to settled for a bottom-six role, which may limit his opportunities to get on the scoresheet.