Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Bumped up to NHL
Pirri was recalled from AHL Chicago on Wednesday.
While he's only scored two points in 16 NHL games this season, Pirri has racked up 35 points in 38 AHL contests. The 28-year-old forward has been in the lineup for each of Vegas' last three games and could crack the lineup Thursday in Minnesota.
