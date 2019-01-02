Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Continues unexpected production

Pirri scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's win over the Kings.

Pirri broke the tie early in the third period after picking up a loose puck on the power play and rocketing it past Jack Campbell's glove. Pirri made his season debut Dec. 20 after being recalled from AHL Chicago, and he now has six goals and three assists in seven games. The 28.6 shooting percentage isn't sustainable, but Pirri has been the hottest Golden Knight while the team has won five of its last seven games.