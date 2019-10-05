Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Corrals assist
Pirri contributed an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.
Pirri's assist came on the first of two tallies by Tomas Nosek in the contest. Pirri's had trouble staying in the lineup throughout his career, never playing more than 60 games, but he has a pair of 24-point seasons to his credit and can provide a little depth scoring. The 28-year-old is unlikely to be considered outside of deep fantasy formats.
