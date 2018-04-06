Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Drops to minors
Pirri was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Friday.
Pirri was recalled Monday and scored three goals while firing 11 shots on net in two games with the big club. It seems that everyone has luck with this Vegas roster, and Pirri benefited from being placed on the top line with William Karlsson and Alex Tuch. His return to the AHL should signal that either Jonathan Marchessault or David Perron (both upper body) may return for Saturday's game against Calgary.
