Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Expected to play Tuesday

Pirri (illness) should be in the lineup for Tuesday's home clash with the Coyotes, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Coach Gerard Gallant told reporters Pirri was not feeling 100 percent in the team's last game but did say the winger should be good to go Tuesday versus Arizona. On Monday, the 27-year-old was practicing with the team's first power-play unit. Be sure to check back prior to puck drop Tuesday to confirm his status.