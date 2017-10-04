Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Finds new home
Pirri secured a contract from the Golden Knights on Wednesday, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Pirri was also placed on waivers Wednesday, per James Mirtle of The Athletic Toronto. Whether the center reports to Vegas or AHL Chicago will likely be determined by the health of Vadim Shipachyov (undisclosed). The 26-year-old Pirri was unable to turn his PTO with the Panthers into a job with that club, but apparently showed enough to earn a contract from the NHL's newest team, which is still trying to build up organizational depth.
