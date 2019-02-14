Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Game-time call Thursday
Pirri (illness) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's match against the Maple Leafs, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Pirri returned from a two-game absence due to a neck injury with a goal against the Coyotes, but he could be headed back to the press box because of illness this time around. The team should confirm his status during pregame warmups, if not earlier, with Valentin Zykov slated to draw in should he sit.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Misses practice•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Scores in return•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: In action against Coyotes•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Quick return to NHL•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Shuttled back to minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...