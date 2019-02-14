Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Game-time call Thursday

Pirri (illness) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's match against the Maple Leafs, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Pirri returned from a two-game absence due to a neck injury with a goal against the Coyotes, but he could be headed back to the press box because of illness this time around. The team should confirm his status during pregame warmups, if not earlier, with Valentin Zykov slated to draw in should he sit.