Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Headed back to the AHL
Pirri was sent down to AHL Chicago following his team's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings on Sunday.
Pirri scored three goals and posted four points in three games with the Golden Knights so some may deem the decision to demote him questionable, although it is a sign that Max Pacioretty is likely to return after the holiday break. The 27-year-old Pirri will return to the minors where he's been on fire this season, scoring 17 times and registering 41 points in 28 games. Despite the demotion, he may be worth holding onto considering his hot start. Perhaps Vegas looks to carve out a spot for him with the big club moving forward after seeing his scoring touch on display in recent games.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Sudden sniper•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Available if needed Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: AHL bound•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Shows off scoring touch•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Extends with Golden Knights•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Drops to minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...