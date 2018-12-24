Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Headed back to the AHL

Pirri was sent down to AHL Chicago following his team's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings on Sunday.

Pirri scored three goals and posted four points in three games with the Golden Knights so some may deem the decision to demote him questionable, although it is a sign that Max Pacioretty is likely to return after the holiday break. The 27-year-old Pirri will return to the minors where he's been on fire this season, scoring 17 times and registering 41 points in 28 games. Despite the demotion, he may be worth holding onto considering his hot start. Perhaps Vegas looks to carve out a spot for him with the big club moving forward after seeing his scoring touch on display in recent games.