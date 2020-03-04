Play

Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Heading back to bus league

Pirri was sent down to AHL Chicago on Tuesday.

Pirri went scoreless over two stints with the Golden Knights during his latest call-up. He'll head to the minors for a couple days, but with the parent club a bit thin at forward, expect the 28-year-old forward to be recalled prior to Friday's road game against the Jets.

More News
Our Latest Stories