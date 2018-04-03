Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Heads to Vegas

Pirri was recalled by the Knights on Monday.

Pirri is no stranger to the NHL -- having logged NHL ice time in each of the past seven seasons -- but he's still looking for his first NHL action of the 2017-18 season. The 26-year-old has compiled 51 points (29 goals, 22 assists) across 54 games with AHL Chicago and will likely provide short-term depth for the Knights to close out the regular season.