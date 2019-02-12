Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: In action against Coyotes
Pirri (neck) will be in the lineup versus Arizona on Tuesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Pirri returns following a two-game absence that resulted from a stiff neck. The center has failed to register a point in six consecutive outings, but could get back on the scoresheet Tuesday, as he has performed well historically against the Coyotes with eight points in his nine career matchups.
