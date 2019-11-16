Play

Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Lands on waivers

The Golden Knights placed Pirri on waivers Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Pirri has been a healthy scratch in six of the last eight games, so the Golden Knights are hoping to sneak him through waivers to AHL Chicago. The 28-year-old demonstrated his scoring touch last year with 12 goals and six assists over 31 contests, but Pirri hasn't lit the lamp through 11 games this season.

