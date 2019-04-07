Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Lights lamp in loss

Pirri scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

The journeyman forward posted 18 points (12 goals, six helpers) in 31 games this year, in a campaign ravaged by injuries and inconsistent opportunities to play. He finished the year with 82 shots and a plus-7 rating, but will likely continue to bounce in and out of the lineup in the playoffs.

