Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Lower-body injury crops up
Pirri will sit out Monday in St. Louis due to a lower-body injury, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Pirri's injury comes on the heels of a slump that's seen him record just one goal without an assist over his past eight appearances. He'll try to get back in there Wednesday in Colorado.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Snaps six-game goal drought•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Serving as spectactor•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Returns from illness•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Ready to rock•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Misses practice•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...