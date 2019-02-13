Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Misses practice
Pirri (illness) was unable to skate in Wednesday's practice, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
The 27-year-old is said to be dealing with the flu, and it's unclear whether the illness will keep him out of Thursday's contest against Toronto. Pirri notched his ninth goal of the season Tuesday, and has gotten his point total up to 14 in 18 games. If Pirri can't go, Oscar Lindberg would likely stay in the lineup for the Golden Knights.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Scores in return•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: In action against Coyotes•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Quick return to NHL•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Shuttled back to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Brought up from minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...