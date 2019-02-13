Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Misses practice

Pirri (illness) was unable to skate in Wednesday's practice, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

The 27-year-old is said to be dealing with the flu, and it's unclear whether the illness will keep him out of Thursday's contest against Toronto. Pirri notched his ninth goal of the season Tuesday, and has gotten his point total up to 14 in 18 games. If Pirri can't go, Oscar Lindberg would likely stay in the lineup for the Golden Knights.