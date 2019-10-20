Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Not seeing much action

Pirri saw a season-low 10:35 of ice time in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Penguins.

Pirri has appeared in six of Vegas' nine games to start the season. He's technically starting games on the third line, but it's rather disconcerting that the pure-scoring forward barely saw the ice in a commanding win. It's safe to disregard Pirri in most fantasy leagues until he earns a more prominent role.