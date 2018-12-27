Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Promoted from AHL Chicago

Pirri was recalled from the minors Thursday.

Pirri's demotion always figured to be temporary, considering he racked up three goals in two games while filling in for Max Pacioretty (undisclosed). If he continues to perform well, the 27-year-old may play himself into a regular spot in the lineup even once Pacioretty returns to action, though no official determination has been announced by the team.

