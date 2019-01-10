Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Quick return to NHL
Approximately an hour after the Golden Knights sent Pirri back to AHL Chicago, the team recalled him ahead of Thursday's game against the Sharks, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Pirri's return to the minors was short-lived and likely suggests he will be in the lineup for the evening's affair against the Sharks. The 27-year-old has really come into his own the last couple of seasons, recording 42 points in 29 games with AHL Chicago and another 10 in eight games in his brief time with Vegas.
