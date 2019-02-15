Golden Knights' Brandon Pirri: Ready to rock
Pirri (illness) will play Thursday against Toronto, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Pirri missed Wednesday's practice due to an illness, but he's evidently feeling well enough to gut it out against the Maple Leafs. The 27-year-old forward is expected to skate with Cody Eakin and Valentin Zykov on Vegas' third line at even strength Thursday, but he should also see time on the man advantage as a member of the Golden Knights' top power-play unit.
